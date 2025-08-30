Lynk & Co PH launches ‘Lynk Ups’ community event series

Lynk & Co Philippines held its first “Lynk Ups” community event on Aug. 16 at the Karrera Showroom in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, gathering car owners, guests, and media representatives for an activity that combined automotive displays with lifestyle discussions.

The event is the first in a three-part series planned for the rest of 2025. Unlike traditional automotive showcases, Lynk Ups is designed as a salon-style gathering featuring talks, networking opportunities, and interactive activities.

The program, hosted by Justin Quirino, included a keynote presentation by entrepreneur RJ Ledesma, who spoke on leadership and community building.

Attendees also viewed the Lynk & Co 02 E-SUV and the recently introduced Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, while test drives were offered for several models including the 01, 02, 05, and 06.

According to Timothy Sytin, brand head and sales director of Lynk & Co Philippines, the initiative seeks to create more engagement opportunities with customers by positioning the brand as part of a broader lifestyle community.

The event marks the beginning of the Lynk Ups series, with succeeding editions scheduled for September and October this year.