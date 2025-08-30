Palo Alto Networks highlights AI security challenges in PH, intros Nacario as country chief

US-based enterprise security firm Palo Alto Networks has underscored the urgent need to address cybersecurity risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the Philippines, as the country pursues its goal of becoming a regional AI hub by 2030.

The company also introduced technology industry veteran Bernadette Nacario as its new country manager. She replaced Oscar Visaya who held the post from 2019 to 2024.

The Philippine government has committed $3.5 billion in AI investments over the next five years, with the aim of fostering innovation, boosting productivity, and attracting global digital industries.

However, rapid AI adoption also brings heightened risks. Palo Alto Networks’ “State of Generative AI” report predicts that by 2026, 90% of online content will be AI-generated.

The report further revealed an 890% surge in AI-related traffic in the past year, underscoring the pace of transformation but also exposing vulnerabilities, such as jailbreak attacks and misuse of high-risk AI models.

“While no industry is immune and critical infrastructure is highly vulnerable, we already have the tools, intelligence, and partnerships to fight back,” said Simon Green, president for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks.

He added that collaboration between the public and private sectors will be critical in securing AI-driven ecosystems.

To help enterprises and institutions respond to these challenges, Palo Alto Networks is advancing its AI-focused security capabilities, including the recently launched PAN-OS 12.1 Orion platform.

The company said these tools are meant to strengthen digital infrastructure at a time when AI is becoming central to economic growth strategies.

Nacario, who previously led major technology organizations in the country including Google Philippines, will oversee the company’s local operations and partnerships.

Her appointment comes as demand for trusted AI and cybersecurity solutions is rising across both the public sector and private enterprises.

Government backing for such initiatives was emphasized at the company’s Ignite on Tour Philippines 2025 event, attended by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), represented by undersecretary Paul Mercado on behalf of secretary Henry Aguda.