Report highlights digital remittance adoption in PH

Digital payment firm Visa has released its latest report, which showed the Philippines as among the leading adopters of digital remittances in the Asia Pacific region.

The study, titled “Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report”, covered 44,000 respondents across 20 countries and territories, including the Philippines.

According to the findings, 74 percent of Filipinos send money digitally, while 66 percent receive funds through digital channels.

About 73 percent said they consider digital methods the fastest way to access remittances, while 45 percent cited safety and privacy as key benefits.

The Philippines accounts for more than 60 percent of inbound remittance transactions in Asia Pacific, according to Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro.

He noted that digital channels are playing a growing role in improving access to financial services for individuals and businesses.

While the Philippines is traditionally a major destination for inbound remittances, the report also points to opportunities in outbound money transfers.

Previous studies showed that 70 percent of Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs) procure goods and services abroad, with 60 percent expressing interest in sending payments overseas.

The survey also found that 41 percent of Filipinos send money to cover “unexpected needs,” the second highest in the region after India (44%). On the receiving side, 39 percent of Filipinos regularly get remittances, the highest share among Asia Pacific markets.

Fees remain a concern for both digital and physical transactions. Among Filipinos surveyed, 43 percent of senders and 30 percent of receivers cited app fees as an issue, while 45 percent and 29 percent respectively pointed to high costs for physical remittances.

Adoption of digital remittances spans age groups. All respondents aged 65 and above in the Philippines reported plans to send money digitally, compared with 72 percent in the 45–64 bracket, 75 percent in the 35–44 bracket, and 74 percent in the 18–34 bracket.

Visa said it is expanding partnerships in the Philippines to support these shifts, including collaborations with USSC Money Services Inc. (UMSI) and RCBC. These initiatives are tied to Visa Direct, a platform that enables real-time fund transfers to eligible cards, accounts, and wallets globally.