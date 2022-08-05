Converge ICT eyes e-sports sector with fiber offerings dedicated for gamers

Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions is setting its sights on the booming gaming sector with its new “GameChanger” subscription plans dedicated to casual and professional gamers.

Online gaming is considered one of the world’s fastest growing industries, where many experts expect global revenues to go up to nearly $200 billion by the end of 2022. With 48 million gamers in the Philippines and the country ranked the 25th biggest market by game revenues, Converge said it saw an opportunity to tap into the e-sports industry.

New customers can subscribe to GameChanger plans starting at P2500 with 300 Mbps speed.

To cater to the needs of gamers, the company said it took a holistic approach, covering other factors like direct peering with gaming publishers, down to the router for the best WiFi gaming.

Converge said its GameChanger plans offer high bandwidth but high prioritization with low packet loss, low jitter, and low latency.

“High bandwidth itself isn’t enough to provide the best gaming experience. Gamers need low packet loss, low jitter, and low latency too. Low packet loss is when all the data actually arrives, low jitter is when the data arrives with minimal variations in the arrival time, and low latency is when all data arrives quickly,” it said.

“Only a pure fiber line can reliably deliver all four of these at the same time. In the last quarter of 2021, Converge showed a median latency rate of 4ms and a jitter rate of 2ms based on the results from Speedtest.net,” the company added.

With the GameChanger plans, the broadband firm said gamers would not only be elevating their experience and increasing their performance, but they would be giving themselves better gameplay and a competitive advantage as well.

“From researching and understanding gamer’s pain points, we learned that gamers have specific needs for their Internet connection for them to perform at a high level. With our dynamic network capable of providing them with these needs, we took it as an opportunity to give them the gaming experience that they deserve,” said Jesus C. Romero, Converge chief operations officer.

“Improvements such as high priority and better gameplay make all the difference in the way that they perform. This is a feature unique to the GameChanger plans,” Romero said.

Converge said its existing subscribers can also avail of the new GameChanger plans.

For existing customers under FiberX Plans 2000, 2500, and 3000 can upgrade their plans to GameChanger Pro for an additional P500 per month. This will include the Prioritization feature and the ASUS TUF Gaming AX5400 Router.

Those under FiberX Plan 3500 can upgrade to GameChanger Elite Plan for an additional of P1500 per month. This will include the Prioritization feature and ROG RAPTURE GT-AX6000 Gaming Router, with WiFi 6, Dual 2.5G Ports, Extreme Quad-Core CPU Power, and Triple-Level Game Acceleration.

Converge partnered Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) to complement Converge’s speed plans.

“Right now, the gaming format is moving forward, compared with other triple-A games, to a more competitive form. Now it’s about interaction, speed, and stability,” said Eason Lin, Asus Philippines country manager for open platform business group.

Converge will also be giving away gamer kits for free to subscribers who avail of the GameChanger Plans during its pre-sign up run from August 4 to 10, 2022. These kits include custom merchandise and gaming gear from Asus.