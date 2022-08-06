NEDA to pursue digitalization program in gov’t bureaucracy

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it will pursue the country’s digitalization program in the government as highlighted by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

NEDA undersecretary for the policy and planning group Rosemarie G. Edillon

NEDA undersecretary for the policy and planning group Rosemarie G. Edillon stressed that there will be greater digitalization, including government processes and a ubiquitous digital economy.

“The social sector will also be transformed to ensure that every Filipino can reach their full potential and be adequately prepared to cope with shocks,” said Edillon.

“The digital transformation envisioned by NEDA can foster more innovation and lead to new processes and job opportunities.”

“Economic transformation will come by way of having a vibrant innovation ecosystem. We want this to result in new ideas, products, and processes that will spawn new markets, new businesses, and more jobs,” she added.

Edillon explained that the game-changing reforms and policies passed or initiated by the previous administration would serve as a strong foundation for these strategies. These include the National Competition Policy, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE Law), and the amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act, and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

She also revealed that the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 (PDP 2023-2028) will provide a roadmap towards unlocking sustained and inclusive growth for the Philippine economy despite the challenges brought by health, geopolitical, and other economic shocks.

Edillon also stressed that PDP 2023-2028 is aimed at improving the investment climate in the country with the objective of generating more and higher-quality employment in the medium term and transforming the economy to make it more inclusive and resilient to unexpected shocks.