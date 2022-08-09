New Canon laser printers built for hybrid workplaces

Japanese consumer technology brand Canon, a company known for its photographic and digital imaging solutions across several categories, has announced a series of products added to its existing lineup of A3 monochrome laser multi-function devices (MFDs).

The new MFD printers will continue the staple features of the extensive lineup like the connectivity and security capabilities, while introducing increased functionality in the form of greater media-type support and output finishings.

Canon Marketing director of Office Imaging Products Kenichiro Kitamura, these new features that streamline connectivity and operation are designed to address the rising flexible work trend amongst Filipinos.

“With our wide range of leading technology features, advanced security, and uniFLOW Online print management solution, the updated lineup of multi-function devices is created to increase productivity in the new hybrid work environment,” he explained.

All three product lines: imageRunner Advance DX 4800i, imageRunner Advance DX 6855i, and imageRunner 2700i, are able to benefit from the integration with Microsoft Azure’s cloud-based secure print and scan solution uniFLOW Online. This platform enables businesses to manage their entire print environment whether employees are on-site or working remotely.

1. imageRunner Advance DX 4800i series

Canon’s A3 monochrome laser printer runs on a shared dual custom processor and its primary functions include printing, copying, scanning, sending, storing, and an optional fax. Since it is made for dynamic office environments, it is equipped with a 10.1-inch TFT LCD WSVGA color touch panel and up to 1TB in SSD storage.

The print and copy speed vary depending on the model, with the iR-ADV DX 4825i operating the slowest at 25ppm, and the pricier iR-ADV DX 4845i clocking at 45 ppm.

Organizations also have the option to pick between the Cassette Feeding Unit-AW1 with a capacity of 1,100 sheets, or the High Capacity Cassette Feeding Unit-E1 that can accommodate more than double at 2,450 sheets.

2. imageRunner Advance DX 6855i

This model is part of the imageRunner Advance DX 6800 series which can handle a greater paper capacity and print almost double the peak speed of the 4800i series. A similar 10.1-inch TFT LCD WSVGA color flat-panel can be spotted, plus a standard 256GB memory expandable to 1TB.

Intended for mid to high volume printing needs, the 6855i has a print speed of up to 70ppm and scan up to 270ipm, carrying a maximum paper capacity of 6,350 sheets.

It can also be used in multiple configurations: with the 2-tray Staple Finisher-AB2 that supports staple-free stapling and a sheet capacity of 3,250, the Inner Finisher-L1 with a 550-sheet capacity, or a High Capacity Cassette Feeding Unit-C1 with a 2,450-sheet capacity on top of a Cassette Feeding Unit-AQ1 that uses two 550-sheet cassettes.

3. imageRunner 2700i

The lighter 2700i series keeps up in terms of functionality and productivity alongside its pricier siblings, despite its smaller form factor. It features a 7-inch color touch panel, supports various finishing options like eco-staple or hole punching, and maintains multiple connectivity options via the Canon “PRINT” Business App – whether it’s using QR codes or wireless LAN.

With the Cassette Feeding Unit-AW1, the standard 1,200-sheet capacity of the 2700i can be increased to 2,300 sheets. There are four variants available for the 2700i series: the iR2745i (up to 45ppm), the iR2735i (up to 35ppm), the iR2730i (up to 30ppm), and the iR2725i (up to 25ppm).

This simultaneous launch allows Canon to provide an A3 monochrome MFD across different price points, depending on the needs of an organization. All of the new laser printers will be made available at authorized Canon distributors and dealers starting this August.