Pinoy YouTuber Ahrcéus lands in grand finals of online global talent show

Up-and-coming Filipino YouTube content creator Ahrcéus has a chance to win a whopping $100,000 and become the face of the next generation of gaming content creators in the finals of online global talent show uTure.

Photo from YouTube

uTure, created by YouTube gaming creator Ali-A and sponsored by YouTube, is a global talent show to find the next generation of YouTube gaming creators. Each week, contestants step up to hilarious yet unprecedented challenges in various games such as Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League.

Judged by some of the world’s biggest YouTube creators such as DanTDM, Loserfruit, and Mythpat, the lowest scoring contestants are then put up for elimination, but fans can vote via www.uTure.show to keep their favorite contestant in the show each week.

The contest will be coming to a grand close with Ahrcéus and two other final contenders battling it out in a variety game extravaganza on Sunday, August 7 at 1 a.m. Philippine time. Ali-A will announce the winner in the final episode on Saturday, August 13.

Ahrcéus, who currently resides in Bahrain, has been a lifelong gamer, aspiring voice actor, and passionate content creator for 11 years. His aim is to make the world smile in each and every video he makes, growing a following on YouTube by balancing creative flair and humor with exceptional editing.

Ahrcéus goes up against fellow content creators BBelle and Mikeeey from the United States. The last trial facing the finalists will involve unforeseen challenges in a variety of games where they need to show their skills in a multiple of formats including YouTube Shorts, a collaboration with a previously eliminated uTure contestant, and a free choice option to showcase their own content creator style.

The final battle in the penultimate episode of uTure on YouTube can be viewed here.