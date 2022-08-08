‘Star-studded’ Visayas ICT confab in Boracay set on Aug. 26-27

BORACAY, Aklan — A “star-studded” conference on the promotion of ICT in the Visayas region is scheduled to be held in this resort island on Aug. 26 to 27.

Gabrielle Calizo-Quimpo, executive director of the Aklan ICT Council, said the province will play host to this year’s VICTOR (Visayas ICT Organization) at La Carmela Boracay.

This was announced during the quarterly meeting of the Aklan ICT Council held Thursday, Aug. 4, at the conference hall of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

“This is star-studded because almost all of the Philippines stars in the field of ICT are expected to grace this event. The province of Aklan has been considered by the Department of Information, Communication and Technology (DICT) as the next big thing for the ICT Industry,” said Quimpo, a former representative of Aklan.

The Visayas leg is also supported by the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines. Now on its 10th year, the theme is Visayas Digital Decade of Vision. To coincide with the event is the seventh Visayas Creative Congress on August 26.

Among the topics being prepared for the ICT conference are:

Government Institutional Support and Fiscal Incentives for the IT-BPM Industry;

Strategies to Brave the Pandemic to Reach New Heights and Adapting to Work-From-Home or Hybrid Models;

Mainstreaming Digital Skills Non-Formal Education;

Ensuring Digital Skills — Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Technology and Data Analytics,

Development of Local Digital Innovation

Setting the Ideal Business Climate Standards

Among those expected to attend the event are newly appointed DICT secretary Ivan John Enrile Uy, Philippine Software Industry Association president and Spring Valley CEO Jonathan Defensor De Luzuriaga, National ICT Council of the Philippines president Mary Joy Abueg.