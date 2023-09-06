Vietnamese fintech Mfast secures $6M funding, eyes PH expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM- Vietnamese fintech firm Mfast has successfully concluded its $6 million (about P340 million) Series A funding round to drive its regional expansion.



The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, Southeast Asia’s leading venture capital firm dedicated to investing in enterprise, deep tech, and sustainability startups. It is led by Filipinos Paul Santos, who serves as managing partner, and Eric Manlunas, as general partner.

The funding round also saw participation from new investors Finnoventure Fund I, managed by Krungsri Finnovate, and Headline Asia, along with all existing investors Do Ventures, JAFCO Asia, and Ascend Vietnam Ventures.



“In the midst of a global funding winter, we are grateful for our existing and new investors’ relentless support to achieve this funding milestone. Our next big steps include fostering collaboration to design exclusive financial products for each and every customer segment, as well as gearing up for expansion to the Philippines in 2024,” Long Phan, MFast CEO, said.

MFast is an agent banking aggregator platform that allows users in underserved communities to access financial services. In Vietnam alone, the platform empowers 160,000 active agents to serve a multitude of customers’ needs especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.



Once MFast expands to the Philippines, people who live in remote areas and lack financial literacy and credit history will gain better access to banking, insurance, and credit-related services. This will lessen the need for such individuals to acquire financing through black market credit sources.



Notably, the platform has witnessed remarkable growth, with a 62% increase in the number of earning users during the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. This significant surge underscores the platform’s appeal and effectiveness in connecting users with valuable financial services. Furthermore, MFast has fostered strong partnerships with prestigious international and local financial institutions such as UOB, SHBFinance, TPBank, VPBank, and Kasikorn Bank.



“With its strong agent base and initial focus on financial products, MFast has achieved impressive results. Wavemaker is proud to strengthen our partnership with the company and support it as it enters its next phase of growth. MFast aims to broaden its reach by distributing impactful, high-value products to tier-2 and tier-3 customers, while bolstering agents’ income potential. Given the challenges posed by post-deflationary measures on the Vietnam economy, MFast’s timely and essential solution benefits all stakeholders involved: brands, agents, and customers,” said Phuong Tran, principal at Wavemaker Partners.



Mfast, launched in 2017, is present in all of Vietnam’s 63 cities, providing advanced technology and logistical infrastructure, and comprehensive training to empower 160,0000 active agents. Through MFast, these agents acquire a deep understanding of financial services and are provided with a full-fledged agent app to earn significant supplementary income.



Vietnam’s strategic positioning makes it a key player in driving a robust consumption wave for Southeast Asia over the next decade; and MFast will utilize the funds to further expand its operations and unlock the potential of nationwide distribution, with a plan to extend its presence outside the country by 2024. With a substantial portion of its 100 million population entering the middle class (currently 40%, expected to rise to 75% by 2030), there is immense potential for growth.



However, access to goods and financial services, such as loans and insurance, remains uneven across Vietnam’s cities and provinces as financial institutions and brands are not incentivized to invest into physical retail branches there. Thus, residents in 17 tier-2 cities face challenges in accessing high-quality financial services and purchasing high-ticket items at competitive prices with financing options.



“MFast is Vietnam’s first startup in which Finnoventure Fund I, managed by Krungsri Finnovate, has invested. Investing in the forward-thinking startup, MFast, aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. Its robust agent network and pivotal partnerships with key financial institutions unlock the untapped potential of unbanked individuals, not only in the home country but also across borders, as planned to expand the innovative service internationally. By bridging the gap and extending financial access, we not only empower individuals but also contribute to sustainable economic growth, creating a win-win scenario for customers and the broader economy. On the other hand, MFast will be strengthening its relationship with SHB Finance, Krungsri’s consumer finance business in Vietnam,” Sam Tanskul, managing director of Krungsri Finnovate said.



Kate Liu, investor at Headline Asia commented: “MFast has established unrivaled market leadership in Vietnam through its reputable branding and trust from top financial institutions. By empowering local agents, MFast creates essential employment opportunities and income streams for individuals in remote and underserved areas. Headline Asia is proud to participate in the new round and aims to further amplify MFast’s commitment to driving positive change.”