100% cashless toll collection in tollways to start Nov. 2

Local conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) said it will implement cashless toll collection effective November 2 following the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) order mandating contactless and cashless payment transactions in tollways to help prevent the transmission of Covid-19.
Based on DoTR Order 2020-012 dated August 13, 2020, cashless toll collection will be implemented at the Skyway system, the NAIA Expressway; South Luzon Expressway, STAR tollway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).
According to SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang, systems reconfiguration and the setting up of additional lanes have been implemented already at its expressways, as is the free installation of RFID stickers for all types of vehicles.
“We have completed the reconfiguration of these cashless lanes to help ensure a smooth transition and hopefully, minimal delays for motorists. Implementing this measure is a priority for us because it is in line with government health regulations and it will better protect both our motorists and expressway employees,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang.
“We support government policy to go cashless. We also believe it will stem the spread of the virus even as we keep transportation and mobility open and efficient. I would like to remind the public: For your added convenience and safety, please avail now of your free RFID stickers at our toll plazas. There are no requirements, so it will be very quick and easy,” he added.
At the Skyway, Ang said that there are now 130 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)-capable lanes. At SLEX, 134 lanes are ETC-capable. All 36 lanes at the NAIAX and 58 lanes at STAR are already ETC capable. The TPLEX, meanwhile, has 37 ETC lanes being upgraded to 52.
Meanwhile, toll tellers who will be affected by lane automation will be reassigned to other areas of the tollways, including the new Skyway Stage 3 and the SMC Tollways’ RFID department.
“While this transition is necessary to help fight the spread of the virus, the welfare of our employees remains a priority for us, especially at this critical time. Our employees will not be displaced. Instead, we will find postings for them that are suited to their skills and competency,” Ang said.
SMC has introduced a scheme called “RFID To Go” where the sticker can be installed at the lanes with a minimum P200 load for Class 1 vehicles, and an amount equivalent to farthest toll for Class 2 and 3 vehicles.
Public utility vehicles (PUVs) and fleet accounts may visit www.autosweeprfid.com and follow the steps listed at the website.
More reloading stations have also been added. These are commonly located at:
Skyway and NAIAX
Open 24/7
- 1. C5 CSC Southbound
- 2. Old NAIAX-Drive Thru Westbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 3. Petron Commerce
- 4. Petron C5
- 5. Petron Dasmarinas
- 6. Petron NAIAX
- 7. Petron Valle Verde
- 8. C5 Toll Plaza Northbound
- 9. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A
- 10. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza B
Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 11. Shell Magallanes
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 12. Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound
- 13. Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound
- 14. Runway Toll Plaza Northbound
- 15. Sucat Southbound After Exit
SLEX
Open 24/7
- 1. After Calamba Entry Toll Gate
- 2. Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound
- 3. Eton Toll Plaza Northbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4. Southwoods CSC Northbound
- 5. Southwoods CSC Southbound
- 6. Ayala Greenfield CSC
- 7. Sta Rosa CSC Northbound
- 8. Sta. Rosa Southbound
- 9. MaTES Office Silangan Northbound
- 10. Petron Evia
- 11. Shell Mamplasan
- 12. Petron San Pedro
- 13. Shell Putatan
- 14. Filinvest Toll Plaza
- 15. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound
- 16. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound
- 17. Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound
- 18. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound
STAR
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1. Star Toll Lipa CSC (Tambo Exit)
- 2. Petron Lipa
- 3. Petron Malvar
Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 4. Batangas Drive Thru Southbound
- 5. Sto Tomas Drive Thru Northbound
- 6. Lipa Drive Thru Southbound
TPLEX
Open 24/7
- 1. TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 2. Petron Pura Northbound
- 3. Petron Pura Southbound
Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 4. Carmen Toll Plaza
- 5. Pura Toll Plaza
- 6. Rosario Toll Plaza
- 7. Tarlac Toll Plaza
- 8. Urdaneta Toll Plaza
- 9. Victoria Toll Plaza
Online reloading is also available through GCash, Coins.ph and online payment platform, www.JustPay.To. Motorists can also pay online through select banks that include Bank of Commerce, Union Bank, Maybank, Chinabank, BPI, and EON by Union Bank. Over-the-counter payments are accepted at Treats, Savemore, SM Bills Pay, SM Business Services, SM Hypermarket, WalterMart, 7 Eleven, Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Family Mart, Rustans, SHOPEWISE, Western Union, LBC, ExpressPay, Truemoney, Tambunting and RD Pawnshop and also through self-service kiosks such as TouchPay, ECPay, and E.Tap.