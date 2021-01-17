PODCAST | Ex-DICT Usec. Rio looks back on decades of public service

Eliseo Mijares Rio Jr., former undersecretary for operations of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and once headed the department as officer-in-charge from 2017 to 2019, shared the high points of his career through the years in the second livestreamed episode of In Between.

During the podcast, Rio recalled the highlights from his appointment as Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission. One of his first official acts in the course of his term was the extension of the Provisional Authority (PA) of Globe Telecom and Smart.

At the time, all telecommunication, broadcasting, and cable TV entities were issued one-year PAs by the NTC. This was considered a large hurdle for organizations who needed to borrow money from financial institutions.

For example, in Globe Telecom’s application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), the Commission issued a PA for 18 months on 1998, then an extension for another 36 months until 2002. Eventually, the company was granted a permanent license.

“When I entered NTC, Globe and Smart had around six million subscribers between them. When I left NTC in 2005, it reached more than 20 million. We also became the texting capital of the world.”

Rio mentioned how he brought in Digital Telecommunications Philippines (Digitel) into the country as the third-largest mobile telecommunications company before it was acquired by the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) in 2011.

In his early days, Rio placed 4th at the Electronics Engineer (ECE) Licensure Examination then proceeded to complete an Electronic Industries course at Ateneo de Manila University. He began working for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Research and Development Center and headed the Electronics Division of late President Marcos’ Project Santa Barbara.

He was later appointed as assistant chief of staff for Communication, Electronics and Information System of the Philippine Army from 1995 to 1998, and became the Deputy Chief of staff for Communications, Electronics and Information Systems for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, before retiring from the Armed Forces in the year 2000.

Upon seeing how much the country lacks infrastructure, one of Rio’s first priorities as the acting secretary of the Department of Information & Communications Technology in 2018 was to push through with the international submarine cable project with Facebook.

“Before the second quarter of this year, the bandwidth that Facebook will provide per the agreement, is supposed to arrive. There was a delay because Trump prevented Facebook from connecting directly with Hong Kong.”

The Pacific Light Cable Network, which is expected to lower the cost of internet services in the country by a significant amount, will also provide the country with an annual internet capacity of two terabits per second in exchange for using the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure.

“It will be distributed to all government offices down to barangay level. All 42,000 of them, even barangay offices, will all be connected through the internet. Right now, we are paying more than a billion pesos for internet connectivity, and not everyone is connected,” he replied when asked about the free bandwidth that will power the national broadband plan.

Rio also shared an advocacy group he is currently a part of that promotes community Wi-Fi access across the country. In fact, he also hinted that this new connectivity distribution model that the group came up with for remote areas and small-scale businesses, might hold its pilot launch around February this year.

“During the pandemic, we noticed two things – the number one commodity now is internet connectivity … and we have about a million sari-sari stores in the country. If we can put (WiFi) hotspots in these stores and invest on routers, they can have their neighbors access it.”

By the end of the interview, Rio remarked at how technology has evolved through the years. From the heyday of computers that used vacuum tubes for logic circuitry and now where technology can fit in the palm of one’s hands, the purpose remains the same.