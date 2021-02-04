DOST usec for regional operations succumbs to cancer

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) announced that its undersecretary for regional operations, Brenda L. Nazareth-Manzano, has died after a long battle with cancer.

DOST secretary Fortunato “Boy” dela Pena said in his Facebook post that Nazareth-Manzano passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.

“The consummate public servant, she died with her boots on, ever the champion of regional development through science and technology. We will truly miss her passion, her friendship, ready smile and helping hand,” Dela Pena said in his post.

The regional office of DOST II (Cagayan Valley) also paid tribute to the departed official.

“She has made a huge impact in the development of the organization, as well as the lives of the people. Her leadership will be the undying legacy that she will leave in all the lives she had touched… We are grateful for her passionate leadership and unfading humility,” it said.

Nazareth-Manzano was the regional director of DOST IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) for 20 years before she was called to the DOST main office in Taguig City to serve as undersecretary.

She was tapped for the post as her office is tasked with assisting the DOST secretary in the formulation and implementation of policies, plans, programs, and projects relative to regional operations. Her office also handles the administrative or oversight supervision of regional offices and the Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI), and the coordination and monitoring of programs and projects of senators and congressmen in their respective districts and identified areas.

Nazareth-Manzano is credited for the development and implementation of various IT-based systems in the DOST regional and provincial offices. These developments expanded the office’s operations, leading other government agencies to adapt and pattern their systems after DOST IX.

During her time as regional director, DOST IX become the first DOST regional office in the country to receive the ISO 9001 certification.

She also led the conceptualization, system development, management, and implementation of the nationwide OneLab program, which resulted in the adoption of the Unified Laboratory Information Management System (ULIMS) by all 21 DOST Regional Laboratories and Research and Development Institutes laboratories. The laboratories are linked through the OneLab referral module. The module has since then facilitated customers, enterprises, and industries access to specific DOST lab services anywhere in the country.

She is also responsible for the formulation and implementation of the nationwide CEST program or Community Empowerment thru Science and Technology, which provides assistance to the poorest of the poor communities in the country through Science and Technology. At present, the CEST program is assisting 116 communities nationwide, with the number continuously increasing.

Nazareth-Manzano is also responsible for the agency’s attainment of the Philippine Quality Award (PQA) – Commitment to Quality Management in 2012, again making DOST IX the first DOST regional office in the country to receive the award. The PQA is the highest level of national recognition for exemplary organization performance.

She is also acknowledged for bringing Internet in Zamboanga City in 1990s, making DOST IX the first government office to utilize the Internet which indirectly influenced the rise of Internet service providers, pioneered by the ZamboNet under the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.