GOMO hooks up with GCash and GrabMart

GOMO, the game-changing telco brand, is providing more ways for users to get their SIMS faster to start enjoying GOMO’s no-expiry data and unstop what’s holding them back with innovative ways to access the Internet.

Customers can now use the GCash app to buy their 5G-ready GOMO SIM through the GCash GLife section. From February 8-14, new users can purchase a GOMO SIM with 30GB of No Expiry Data for just P299 through a GCash exclusive promo (that’s extra 5GB data than their regular offer). Those who purchase through the app can also enjoy free delivery.

GCash may also be used by existing GOMO subscribers to purchase additional No Expiry Data.

Another option for customers who want to get their GOMO SIM right away is purchasing GOMO through GrabMart. Availing via GOMO GrabMart store on the Grab app will allow users to get their 5G-ready SIM card delivered in as little as an hour for select areas in Metro Manila. Customers can also enjoy free delivery with the code GOMOFRDEL. The GOMO GrabMart store is open from 9am-5pm daily, except on Sundays.

Grab charges a service fee of approximately P40.00 depending on the delivery area.

“With GOMO we make things simple so that we can do more awesome things,” shared Eric Tanbauco, head of GOMO. “And now, we’re expanding our channels to reach more people so they can enjoy GOMO’s services.”