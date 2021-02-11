Viber ties up with Globe myBusiness, GCash to provide QR codes to MSMEs

Messaging app Rakuten Viber has partnered with Globe myBusiness and GCash to provide micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their customers with QR codes.

David Tse, senior director at Rakuten Viber

The QR codes have been first made available for merchants on FoodPH, Viber’s own food directory. Through the partnership, FoodPH merchants can make online food orders more convenient for their buyers.

To receive payments, they can send their GCash QR code to their customers, who can scan the code using the GCash app to pay for their orders. New FoodPH merchants can get their own GCash QR code upon signing up, while existing ones can do the same via a link that’s provided to them via the bot.

“We’re extremely excited to roll out this new feature on Viber, especially now that people are still encouraged to stay at home amid the ongoing pandemic. With QR codes, both our FoodPH partner merchants and their customers are now able to seamlessly transact with each other. As we’ve made the experience as convenient as possible, it encourages customers to support local businesses and order their food from MSMEs,” said David Tse, senior director at Rakuten Viber.

“And we’re proud that we’re doing this with Globe myBusiness, which is the country’s leading partner for MSMEs, and GCash, which is the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines with at least 30 million subscribers. Our Viber users deserve no less.”

Maridol Ylanan, marketing and strategy head at Globe myBusiness, said the company is committed to providing entrepreneurs with digital solutions and know-how to help them succeed in their ventures.

“We believe in partnering with Viber, which became the messaging app of choice for online shopping during the pandemic. That’s why we have encouraged our subscribers to enlist in Viber’s FoodPH, as it will help them maximize their reach and improve their customer service,” she said.

Fred Levy, chief commercial officer at GCash, said MSMEs, especially food businesses that have been hardly hit by the pandemic, will benefit from the tie-up.

“Globe and GCash take the security of our users seriously. That’s why we couldn’t be happier that we are partnering with Viber, which is one of the most secure messaging apps in the world, in offering QR codes to FoodPH merchants,” he said.

Launched in December 2020, FoodPH is Viber’s official food directory where users can search for a specific type of food, a certain cuisine, or look for a dish based on location. Merchants that are part of the community are carefully sourced by Viber, with some of them listed through Globe MyBusiness.

Globe myBusiness subscribers who will register will enjoy a few perks like appearing in the first page of search results once they’re verified.

To further encourage users to buy local, Viber FoodPH is featuring some food merchants within the bot, making it easier for them to complete their Lunar New Year or Valentines’ Day spread at home.

Viber’s latest partnership with GCash comes after the messaging app announced last year that it was planning to turn the messaging app into an all-in-one app, moving towards fintech by making in-app payments available to everyone.