Google PH uses animations, poetry videos to teach digital responsibility

Google Philippines has released a series of animations and spoken word poetry videos to teach Filipinos how to be responsible netizens.

The collection of poetry and animations, which were revealed on Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 9, can be viewed on Google’s local YouTube channel.

The series of five poems and five animations are part of the Cyberpeace Campaign started last year by Google, the Teach Peace Build Peace Movement (TPBPM), and the Department of Education (DepEd).

When it began in February 2020, the campaign sought to teach digital citizenship in Philippine private and public high schools. Despite the pandemic, they were able to surpass their original goal of 10,000 high school students and reach more than 416,000 netizens through webinars and social media.

“We are here celebrating another milestone which marks a strong commitment towards our mission of creating a safer and more peaceful Internet,” said Bai Rohaniza Sumndad Usman, TPBPM founder and chief peace mission keeper, during the virtual launch.

“We may have reached more than 416,000 netizens up to this day. But together with Google Philippines, the Department of Education, and our volunteers, we believe we can achieve more,” he said.

The videos covered a range of topics including making strong passwords and Internet security, preventing oversharing, and fostering courage online.

The poems were written and performed by TiTik Poetry, a youth group from Cavite that endeavours to educate through their art. Actor Dingdong Dantes and YouTube content creator Janina Vela lent their voices and talents to the production of the animation videos.

“Everyone has a role to play in making the Internet a safer environment. We can use our voice, social media accounts, our talents or skills to promote it to our friends, to families, and our own communities,” said Bernadette Nacario, Google Philippines country director. “Anyone can teach it and all of us can actively evangelize the importance of digital responsibility.”