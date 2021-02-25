Solon hits inaction of House S&T panel in tackling science bills

A party-list lawmaker has urged her colleagues in the House of Representatives to act on 53 pending science bills as she cited the need to foster a science-based culture in the country.

“Of the 60 bills and resolutions referred to the House Committee on Science and Technology in this 18th Congress, only three congratulatory resolutions were adopted. All the 53 bills remain pending at committee level,” Bagong Henerasyon representative Bernadette Herrera said in a statement.

The S&T committee has jurisdiction on matters directly and principally relating to science and technology including technology transfer, science and technology education, intellectual property rights on biotechnology, and climate and weather forecasting. It is currently chaired by Bohol second district representative Eric Aumentado.

The S&T panel, according to Hererra, should draw inspiration from last week’s launch of the Maya-2 CubeSat to the International Space Station and the involvement of Filipinos in the Mars rover missions.

“The Philippines needs more microsatellites for telecommunications, maritime security, and environmental watch. The country needs unmanned drones that fly and swim, robots which will help people, and mobile apps that will help farmers, fisherfolk, and livestock raisers,” the lawmaker said.

“Our congratulations to the Philippine Space Agency, the DOST, UP Diliman, De La Salle University, Adamson University, Mapua University, and the three Filipino scientists of Maya-2: Izrael Zenar Bautista; and Mark Angelo Purio; Marloun Sejera. Thanks also to Japan and the Kyushu Institute of Technology. We praise Gregorio Villar and other Filipinos working in NASA,” she added.

Herrera said the achievements in space science are clear proof that the Philippines can take part in space exploration with the right projects suited to the country’s capabilities and needs.

“Their achievements should inspire and spur the Philippine Space Agency, Department of Science and Technology, the education agencies, and mayor and governors to nurture young Filipinos’ interest in science, math, and facts,” she said.

“Our science and education professionals can be mobilized to foster sustainable growth of a science, math, and logic culture among Filipinos especially the young. We, of the older generations, must lead the way to enable the young to find their opportunities, explore, and go beyond the limits of the hearts and imagination.”