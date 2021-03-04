DTI rolls out online tool for import permit application

The Department of Trade and Industry has rolled out its online processing of applications for Certificate of Authority to Import (CAI) through the DTI’s Integrated Registration and Information Systems, otherwise known as IREGIS.

The online portal facilitates the processing of frontline services including the application for import permit of used vehicles.

The online application and issuance of CAI is in line with the government initiative on Ease of Doing Business and Government Service Act of 2018, which aims to streamline frontline procedures and to reduce the processing time on securing government permits and licenses.

“The automation of our processes is intended to modernize not only our office but private business enterprises as well, and we are hopeful that this move will contribute to a more seamless and simplified system in the future,” said DTI undersecretary for consumer protection group Ruth Castelo.

“Our clients can now secure their import permits at the comfort of their homes since everything can now be done through IREGIS — from filing of application, online payment, evaluation and approval down to releasing of certificates,” FTEB director Ronnel Abrenica stated.

Further, DTI incorporated a technical support chat box in the IREGIS applicant dashboard that is available from 8AM to 5PM on weekdays to assist the clients in navigating the recently launched online portal.