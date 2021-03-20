PH startup MoveUp.app bags ‘Best New StartUp’ at Asean Startup Awards

MoveUp.app, a platform for online onboarding and training of teams founded by Filipino entrepreneur Paul Espinas, won the ‘Best New StartUp’ in the recently concluded Asean StartUp Awards.

The award was presented during the online broadcast of the Global StartUp Awards last March 11, 2021 in Amsterdam. The Best New StartUp award is given to a startup that has shown the greatest development over the last year based on growth, innovation, impact, and most importantly, daring to dream big.

With the difficulty of welcoming new hires online, continuously training them, and connecting with internal teams, companies can now use the MoveUp.app to create a conducive work environment in a remote and virtual set-up.

Espinas, who is currently in Vietnam, said that in the long run, the ultimate vision of the company is to make continuous learning accessible, fun, and effective.

According to Espinas, this vision came about as a way of giving back and enabling young professionals to continuously ‘move up’ through accessible and relevant training content.

“It is crucial for me that what we are doing is, first and foremost, accessible because I know first-hand how difficult access to education is,” said Espinas, a graduate of the University of the Philippines.

The Asean StartUp Awards is part of the Global Startup Awards, which provides the spotlight for those who dare to dream big and shape the way the future will look.

MoveUp.app is part of the growing portfolio of UpUp Technologies, a growing technology company that focuses on creating technology platforms for the future of work.