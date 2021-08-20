PLDT rolls out new fiber plans with e-commerce solutions for home-based biz

PLDT Home Biz recently introduced its latest Asenso Fiber Plans, which features digital solutions tailor-fit to the needs of home-based entrepreneurs.

“Nation-building starts with a strong economy to which everyone benefits with opportunities to live and earn better. We can surely create more entrepreneurs by helping them win in their pursuit. That is the core goal of PLDT Home Biz – to build successful businesses, one entrepreneur at a time. With our Asenso Fiber Plans, we aim to help entrepreneurs establish a strong foundation to help them succeed,” said Patrick Tang, vice president and head of PLDT Home Biz.

PLDT Home Biz offers Internet plans that suit their business needs:

Business owners with existing PLDT Home and Home Biz subscription that would need more speeds for their business may also opt to upgrade to these new plans:

In addition to providing high-speed and unlimited connectivity, PLDT Home Biz equips micro-entrepreneurs with e-commerce solutions in partnership with industry firms Paymaya, UnionBank GlobalLinker, LBC Express through SoShop! By LBC, Grab Madiskarteng Boss Club, Sqanly, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

PLDT Home Biz, in partnership with DTI, is also giving home-based entrepreneurs direct access to the latest business trends, learning opportunities, and events organized by the department.

“One of the major challenges of the pandemic is that a lot of our entrepreneurs have closed their physical stores. Together with DTI, PLDT Home Biz is focused on how we can help them to get back into the game by enabling them to shift their businesses to their homes, and in turn contribute to economic recovery and growth,” added Tang.

As businesses continue to shift to digital, buyers have become more tech-savvy and are now more confident in completing their transactions — from purchase to payment —online.

PLDT Home Biz partnered with digital financial services firm PayMaya to enable subscribers to set up digital transactions for their businesses. PayMaya allows users to enjoy the convenience of digital payments through QR codes, bank transfer, e-wallets, as well as credit and debit cards.

Aside from the security and hassle-free cashless payment system, this also eliminates the need for subscribers to make frequent bank visits which allows them to do business safely from home.

“For many Filipinos, cashless is their default payment preference. And businesses need to be where their customers are,” said Raymund Villanueva, PayMaya head of business for QR Ecosystems.

According to Sqanly head of product Bryan Seno, “QR codes are increasingly used everywhere and that should include small businesses. Always offer customers an easier way to order and pay you — before your competitors do. Why? Because these services tell customers that you care for and understand their needs.”

Businesses can also boost their growth potential by creating their own online storefronts through the UnionBank GlobalLinker. This connects them to over 300,000 MSMEs through GlobalLinker’s network, where they may find other business owners who could be their potential supplier, partner, or customer.

“Aside from network expansion, our platform can enable more efficient business management,” shared Jaypee Soliman, UnionBank GlobalLinker vice president for SME Segment. “It comes with inventory management and data analysis tools, and offers access to various webinars, which can help businesses gain more knowledge about the local landscape and potential customers.”

Also included in the package are logistics firms such as Grab Madiskarteng Boss Club and LBC, assuring PLDT Home Biz subscribers of safe and fast shipment of their goods.

“We want to empower every FIlipino to become bosses of their own enterprises. Through Grab Madiskarteng Boss Club, we are providing a safe and reliable platform to help entrepreneurs better reach and serve their consumers, while helping them better unlock the unique benefits of digitalization— enabling them to resiliently grow and thrive amidst our current market condition. Apart from providing meaningful support to our local entrepreneurs, our MBC Program also enables them to create a positive impact on the lives of many Filipinos who rely on on-demand delivery platforms such as GrabExpress for their everyday needs and livelihoods,” said Jacq Lim, head of GrabExpress Philippines.

“From your courier needs and to money remittance services, we got you covered with a roster of digital services to help your business thrive,” said Juan Manuel Liwag, brand head for the Philippines for LBC Express. “Among them is the Rider Pickup option, which you can use to plan ahead and schedule the time that your products need to be picked up from your home.”

In partnership with DTI, PLDT Home Biz is also bringing virtual trade expos and public forums that connect entrepreneurs to business opportunities by building networks, learning from the business experts, finding new trends they can adopt, and linking them with potential clients and customers.