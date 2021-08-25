DOST says new P40.9-M automation lab to boost PH industrial prowess

Following its launch last June 16, the government said Advanced Mechatronics, Robotics, and Industrial Automation Laboratory or AMERIAL is set to bolster the metals and engineering sectors and allied industries as the Philippines takes part in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” or IR 4.0.

The SMART Factory Learning System (Photo from DOST-MIRDC)

AMERIAL was built with a P40.9-million project of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) in partnership with the Mechatronics and Robotics Society of the Philippines.

A mechatronics training kit (Photo from DOST-MIRDC)

The laboratory houses state-of-the-art equipment such as the SMART Factory Learning System; a six-axis collaborative robot; and a mechatronics training kit for pneumatics, programmable logic controllers, and human-machine interface (HMI).

An HMI operator panel (Photo from DOST-MIRDC)

By making industrial automation processes more accessible, the DOST said AMERIAL could achieve its aim of enhancing the technological and workforce competitiveness of local enterprises in the global market thereby improving economic productivity at the national level.

A six-axis collaborative robot (Photo from DOST-MIRDC)

The new facility will serve as the central hub for collaborative innovation and training on other “disruptive” technologies such as mechatronics and robotics.

The AMERIAL will be formally presented during the “Big 21 in 2021” launch event scheduled on September 7 at 10:00AM to be broadcast via the DOST Philippines Facebook page. — Allyster A. Endozo (DOST-STII)