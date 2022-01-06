CES 2022 | Samsung highlights new sustainability initiatives to cut e-waste

Right before introducing several innovations the company has in store for 2022, including the Freestyle portable screen and the Samsung Gaming Hub, electronics brand Samsung featured its “Together for tomorrow” vision with a range of sustainability projects, strategic new partnerships, and customizable connected technologies.

Samsung CEO and head of device experience Jong-Hee Han

The theme of this announcements revolves around promoting everyday sustainability by utilizing practices in product manufacturing and packaging that are low-impact to the environment and reduces the company’s overall carbon footprint.

In his keynote speech, Samsung CEO and head of device experience Jong-Hee Han explained that the customizable experiences the brand plans to unveil reflects the evolving lifestyles of Samsung’s consumers. Aside from hoping to achieve a more sustainable customer experience, Samsung is also going all in on the responsible disposal of products which are at their lifecycle’s end phase.

“I’m excited for you to be a part of our vision to see how innovation can create positive change, and to join us and work together for tomorrow. These developments will make sustainability part of your product experience, enabling you to live a more sustainable life,” he said.

In Samsung’s visual display business, the company plans to use 30 times more recycled plastics than it did the year before. This usage of recycled materials is also set to expand towards all of Samsung’s mobile products and appliances in the next three years.

Samsung also announced a larger presence of its eco-packaging program that repurposes its cardboard packaging for appliances into furniture items, the SolarCell remote that eliminates the need for disposable batteries, near zero standby power, and the Patagonia collaboration designed to reduce the presence of microplastics in laundry cycles.

“These are important steps, but we cannot achieve our goals alone. We believe open innovation and collaboration are keys to fighting climate change and protecting our environment. We will continue to explore new partnerships and collaborations, aiming to address the challenges facing our planet,” the Samsung chief executive said.