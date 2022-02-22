Vivo’s new midrange gaming smartphone boosts performance via extended memory

Consumer technology brand Vivo just made its latest gaming smartphone available for PH customers with a midrange price tag and near flagship-level hardware. The new Vivo Y21T is all about speed, which is why the “T” stands for “turbo.”

For a quick rundown on why the Vivo Y21T is a good option for users who are seeking a higher level of performance to run resource-demanding games, this device is fitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 with 4+1GB Extended RAM, Multi-Turbo 5.0 functionality, and the productivity-centric FunTouchOS 12.

Vivo is also introducing the Y21T as “the first smartphone in the Philippine market” that comes with the Snapdragon 680, a processor purpose-built for extended multimedia play, gaming, photography, and streaming.

The 6nm chip improves on the overall battery performance of its predecessor by up to 20%, boosted by Quick Charge 3.0 that also plays a role in extending the battery life cycle.

During gameplay, the Snapdragon 680 minimizes stutters and glitches while simultaneously boosting framerates and rendering with the help of Game Jank Reducer and Q-Sync.

To increase performance during clutch moments in-game, Vivo Y21T users have the option to increase memory by borrowing 1GB from the 128GB internal storage.

Under the hood, Multi-Turbo 5.0 will be working on improving system processor speed and network connection strength.

Other features of the Vivo Y21T include a 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging capacity, a 50MP rear main camera paired with an 8MP front-facing camera, and Vivo’s own energy management software called Vivo Energy Guardian (VEG).

The Vivo Y21T comes in either Midnight Blue or Pearl White colorway, and retails for P10,999.