DHL expands e-vehicle fleet for PH operations

Courier firm DHL Express has expanded its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Philippines after deploying a new batch of 18 EVs compose of 13 vans and five motorcycles.

Photo shows (L-R): Promod George, DHL Express Philippines senior director for operations and Nigel Lockett, DHL country manager

The new vans are manufactured by Build Your Dreams (BYD) and can travel up to 250 kilometers in a full charge, carrying up to 3.5 cubic meters of load. Meanwhile, the motorcycles are manufactured by Ecooter. The said EVs can travel up to 140 kilometer in a full charge and carry up to 0.12 cubic meters of load.

These new additions will be deployed to deliver shipments in Metro Manila cities such as Makati, Ortigas, Manila and Las Piñas. They will also have routes in Laguna and Clark, Pampanga.

“As a global leader in the logistics industry, we have an important responsibility in ensuring that we promote environment-friendly operations,” Nigel Lockett, country manager of DHL Express Philippines, said.

“This new batch of electric vehicles furthers our journey towards greener logistics, powering a brighter and more sustainable future for our country, our customers, and our people.”

This initiative is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s global target of running 60% of its vehicles in pick-up and delivery electrically by 2030. The EVs will strengthen the group’s portfolio dedicated to EV logistics as well as increase the pace of decarbonization.

“This is another milestone in sustainability for our operations here in the Philippines and we will continue our efforts as a pioneer in the market,” Promod George, senior director of operations at DHL Express Philippines, said.

“In 2023, our goal is to convert 25% of our fleet to run on sustainable energy, which will further reduce our carbon emissions and lower our operating costs.”

DHL Express Philippines has also begun extending its sustainability efforts to its facilities, with the recent launch of the new Ortigas Service Center which is equipped with solar panels, LED lights, and battery-operated forklifts.

In line with its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group will invest a total of 7 billion Euro until 2023 in CO2 reduction measures, including the expansion of its zero-emission e-vehicle fleet.