Pawnshop operator PJ Lhuillier signs partnership with DTI

PJ Lhuillier Inc. (PJLI), the parent company of pawnshop oeprator and microfinancial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier, recently inked a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Operations Group (DTI-ROG) through the Negosyo Center Program Management Unit.

Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier

In line with PJLI and DTI-ROG’s commitment to encourage more Filipinos to start their path toward entrepreneurship, the partnership will see the former spearhead the development of a digital platform to promote the ease of doing business for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“This collaboration with DTI is part of Cebuana Lhuillier’s mission of ensuring more Filipinos are financially included, while also encouraging them to take the first step towards financial freedom,” Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO, said.

“We recognize that MSMEs are considered the backbone of our economy and have contributed much towards the continued progress of our country. Through this partnership, we hope to empower and provide easy and accessible financial solutions and services from a range of partners. We are passionate about providing coaching for Filipino MSMEs and working with various companies and organizations in making a difference in the MSME growth journey.”

To support MSMEs with their business needs, including financing, micro-insurance, micro-investments, business consultation, and payment choices, Cebuana Lhuillier, in collaboration with DTI, will provide a tech brick solution for the MSME consumer to seamlessly access financial solutions and coaching from both the Ka-Negosyo Center website and nationwide kiosks at CebuanaHubs and LGU sites.

“We at Cebuana Lhuillier want to turn the Filipino dream of business ownership into reality, so that we may build towards a more vibrant economy,” Lhuillier said.