DICT to push PH digital inclusion in Asean Digital Ministers Meeting in Boracay

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it will be prioritizing digital inclusion as part of the country’s agenda as chair of the 3rd annual Asean Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN) to be held on Feb. 6 to 10, in Boracay Island in Aklan.

Photo shows digital ministers of Asean member-countries during the arrival at Shangri-la Boracay. At center is DICT usec. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue

According to the DICT, Philippine digital inclusion entails the increasing participation of women, youth, and other sectors in ICT with focus on policy engagement and digital competence, which can foster an inclusive future for the nation.

DICT secretary Ivan John E. Uy will be presenting initiatives set in 2023 to promote digital inclusion: Digital Innovation for Women Advancement (DIWA) and Generation Connect Philippines (GenConnect – PH).

DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, councilor to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is a proponent of both projects as part of the country’s commitment to the ITU.

DIWA is a nationwide program which aims to harness the role of ICT to advance gender equality and empower women to actively participate in building an inclusive and sustainable digital future. On Feb. 10, the DICT will conduct a ceremonial turnover of the letter of intent for DIWA.

In the same week, the DICT will also be presenting GenConnect-PH. This program will ensure meaningful participation of youth as key stakeholders in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as to reduce the youth digital divide.

GenConnect-PH will implement strategies in support of the three pillars of the ITU’s Youth Strategy: Empower, Engage and Participate.

As chair of Asean Digital Ministers for 2023, the Philippines will also be prioritizing green initiatives that will promote safe cyberspace, citizen-centric governance, and innovation-driven economy.