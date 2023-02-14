Oppo records half-billion users worldwide, intros new mid-range model

Unlike in other markets where it was silently launched, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently hosted an official launch in the Philippines for the Oppo Reno8 T — its newest smartphone contender for the midrange mid-premium segment that is equipped with a 100MP camera system and sports a fiberglass-leather design.

During the event, Oppo shared its performance in 2022 which include being ranked top four in global ranking and market share versus other smartphone brands, putting up more than 290,000 retail stores globally, having a presence across more than 60 countries, and expanding its monthly global active user size to more than 500 million.

“At the end of 2021 we launched our brand proposition ‘Inspiration Ahead’, which means that no matter what happens, Oppo will always work hard to bring the kindness of technology to the world. Filled with optimism, we aim to use technology to make the world a happier place as we collaborate with our partners and our users to rise up to the challenges of the day,” began Oppo Philippines head of CRM and public relations Joanarc Sales during her keynote address.

For Oppo, 2022 has been a positive year for research and development initiatives. Recent innovations have brought Oppo’s total number of global patent applications at more than 83,000, with 75,000 or 90% of which are utility patents. Fueled by this momentum, Oppo is now branching out to more industries and types of devices offered.

“We’re also pushing deep into the fundamentals of technology that powers these devices. During last year’s Oppo Inno Day, we showcased several major achievements that demonstrate the directions we are taking. We are constantly expanding the application of our products and services as we work to realize our vision for a smart interconnected world,” she explained.

Some of the innovations that Sales mentioned include the OHealth H1 6-in-1 family health monitor which combines multiple sensing modalities like blood oxygen and ECG among others, the MariSilicon Y – a second generation Bluetooth and audio SoC from Oppo’s proprietary high-performance neural processing unit (NPU) line, and the Oppo Air Glass 2 assisted reality glasses which demonstrate the possibilities of new human-machine interactions.

“We never stop in our mission to create better products and services for our users. We will continue to invest in capturing the benefits of more integrated hardware and software solutions while extending our in-depth and open-minded collaborations with industry partners,” Sales continued.

Oppo Philippines head of CRM and public relations Joanarc Sales

The new Oppo Reno8 T is the first Reno device with a “T” moniker. When compared to the Oppo Reno 7 model released in March of 2022, the Reno8 T comes with an updated operating software, a higher resolution rear camera system, stereo speakers, and battery with a slightly larger capacity.

With the 2023 model, Oppo retained the Gorilla Glass 5 material, the eco-leather variant, the display, the memory and storage size, the front camera system, the optical fingerprint sensor, and the charging rate.

While the majority of its specifications remain unchanged, the Reno8 T is simply Oppo’s way of delivering new portrait photo and video capabilities to its users. With the 2023 version, the brand has opted for a 6nm MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 processor which is designed to handle up to 108MP cameras and produce Dimensity-level image quality.

“The all-new Oppo Reno8 T features our next-generation ultra-clear imaging system. For the first time ever, we’ve brought a 100MP main camera, giving the extra clarity and detail needed for high-quality portraits. This is also the first time we’re bringing in a 40x microlens in our Reno series to help users unleash inspiration from the microscopic world,” said Oppo product marketing manager Louie Ngo.

Other features include AI Portrait Super Resolution, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Retouching, Flash Snapshot, Orbit Light, 48-Month Fluency Protection, Dynamic Computing Engine, SuperVOOC charging, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, surround sound, 90Hz screen refresh rate, Ultra Volume Mode, ColorOS 13, and many more.

Retailing for P18,999, the Oppo Reno8 T will be available in either Sunset Orange (fiberglass leather) and Midnight Black (Oppo Glow).