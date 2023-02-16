BSP allows use of GCash by Pinoys with international SIMs

E-wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards after getting the approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to start the beta launch of GCash Overseas, which allows Filipinos in Japan, Australia, and Italy to sign up for GCash even without a Philippine SIM.

Photo from GCash

Under the beta launch, only the first 1,000 users from Japan, Australia, and Italy can access GCash with an international SIM card.

Once they’re fully verified, Filipinos overseas regardless of their SIM card can begin signing up for GCash and support their families back home by sending money for free (GCash-to-GCash), paying for bills on time, and instantly buying them load credits with just a few taps on the app.

The beta mode will run for a limited time only and the full launch is expected later this year.

“We continue to make a difference in Filipinos’ lives by making financial services easier and more accessible to our now 76 million-strong registered users. With around 10 million Filipinos living abroad, we want them to also be able to take advantage of GCash services even as they use international SIMs,” said Martha Sazon, GCash president and CEO.

GCash has also been doubling down on its international expansion thanks to its partnership with global payments platform, Alipay+. Aside from GCash Overseas, it can now be used to pay in select merchants across countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar as well as top European destinations like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.