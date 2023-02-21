Local IT firm Radenta sponsors 25th FAPSA anniversary

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading IT solutions integrators, was a Diamond Sponsor at the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools and Administrators (FAPSA) held recently at the Manila Hotel.

Roel Aquino, Microsoft LOB account manager (left), explains the latest Microsoft Surface devices to FAPSA participants

FAPSA is the biggest and leading umbrella group of over 6,000 private school owners and administrators nationwide.

This year’s theme, “FAPSA Embracing Education 5.0: Rehumanizing Digital Learning” is the perfect avenue for Radenta to highlight its wealth of digital tools from Microsoft. Radenta’s team was on hand to give educators and school administrators a feel of how technology can help students, teachers and schools navigate today’s digital learning environment.

Microsoft figures show that 73 percent of teachers must manage classes with students with reading levels that span 4 or more grade levels.

Up to 50 percent of instructional time is lost in managing student needs as well as incorporating assistive technology for students with disabilities.

One bright spot, however, shows that digitally enabled learning has been shown to increase competency scores by at least 30 percent.

Microsoft is the leader in digitally enabled education that promotes an inclusive environment with a comprehensive cloud solution. It comes with best-in-class built-in security that helps protect against malware, viruses, phishing and more. It manages apps and settings in all devices with a simple and unified Web-based console.

There is no better way to make the most of Microsoft solutions than with its latest line of light and portable Surface Go 2-in-1 tablet and laptop.

Surface tablets have touch screen display and come with USB support, dual Wi-Fi antennae, a built-in kickstand to make the tablet stand up by itself and an optional keyboard that doubles as the tablet’s cover. There are 3 devices to choose from.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is the lightest and most affordable. Powered by Windows 11, it comes with a 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen and comfortable keyboard with a large precision trackpad. It has a faster 11th Gen Intel Core processor and all-day battery life.

Its Instant On allows you to pick up where you left off. Surface Laptop Go 2 comes in cool metal colors of Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with more speed from the Intel Core i3 Processor, has a built-in Microsoft Security and optional LTE Advanced.

It allows a faster work pace with its touch and Surface Pen. Virtual meetings and videos look perfect with the 10.5” PixelSense display. It has fast Wi-Fi 6 and seamless interaction with Microsoft apps.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 offers flexibility whether typing notes on screen, capturing photos in Tablet mode, typing on Laptop Mode, or joining an offsite video conferencing on Microsoft Teams.

Built-in security and modern management keep data safe and compliant. Zero-touch deployment, once-click device manageability and protection from Microsoft reduce complexity for IT.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an excellent choice for business. It has a 13.5 PixelSense touchscreen for ultra-portable productivity, versatile Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, enhanced camera experience powered by Windows 11 for true-to-life video with exceptional low-light capabilities and it secures data with Windows 11 Secured-core PC with a removable hard drive for data retention.

Instant On allows the user to jump back to work within seconds of opening the lid. Windows Hello makes sign in effortless with password-free sign in.

Aiming to have the latest digital tools is not an easy task. One big challenge schools face is paying for devices upfront. This prompted Radenta to start its Device Leasing Program.

Under the program, schools can pay for the devices and Microsoft subscriptions monthly or on an agreed upon flexible payment terms. There is low initial cash out and the schools can purchase branded equipment from a list of choices.

The program is only available to schools to build their 21st Century Classrooms for future-ready students. It offers Microsoft Surface, Huawei, Acer, HP, Lenovo, Realme, Xiaomi, Dell, and Samsung.

The school must purchase a minimum of 10 devices to include laptop, desktop, and mobile phones. Other devices like printers, smart TVs and projectors can also be negotiated.

Have a feel for what is best for your students and schools. Make the most of digital education. Let Radenta show you how. Contact Roel Aquino, Microsoft LOB Account Manager through 0998 589 4398 or [email protected]