AMD offers bundle, discounts for Ryzen 7000 Series

Chipmaker AMD said it will start offering a Ryzen 7000 Series bundle that includes discounts on AM5 motherboards and DDR5 kits that could total up to $125.

Beginning February 27, AMD is launching its latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series bundle. The company said through April 1, 2023, with the purchase of select Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors, gamers are eligible for discounts on AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory kits, totaling up to $125 in potential savings. Customers can also get a free game with their purchase, AMD said.

The new bundle, which includes several of the chips on AMD’s list of best CPUs for gaming, helps to address some of the high memory and motherboard costs associated with building a Ryzen 7000 system, if even temporarily. It will also help spur CPU sales during the lowest period of PC sales in 30 years.

The program runs from February 27 to April 1, 2023. AMD announced that purchasing a Ryzen 7000 processor during this time unlocks additional discounts for X670 and B650 motherboards, along with discounts “available for 2x8GB and 2x16GB DDR5 memory kits from leading makers including Corsair, ADATA, GeIL, and Kingston Technology.”



AMD said these bundles will be available at major retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Newegg. However, the value of the discount will vary based on several parameters, including the hardware and the region where it is purchased. AMD said more details about the specific hardware combinations and discounts will emerge when the bundles hit store shelves on Monday.



The bundle also includes a copy of STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, which customers can redeem through AMD’s online redemption portal until May 6, 2023.



This bundle release is very near the February 28 launch of AMD’s new Ryzen 7000X3D processors, but those processors don’t appear to be part of the promotion — at least for now.

Currently, the promotion applies to the entire Ryzen 7000 roster, including the Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, and 7900, Ryzen 7 7700X and 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600X and 7600.