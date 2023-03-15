Honor brings 100MP cameras to X-series

Honor’s latest smartphone device – the Honor X8a, is a smartphone designed to capture the low-end midrange market segment in the Philippines. The newest X-series member, despite its middling specifications, is promoted as being able to capture DSLR-quality photos and display high-resolution content, all in an affordable price tag.

“Finally, we are unwrapping a new all-rounder device in a very affordable price with a 100-megapixel DSLR-like quality camera with Honor edgeless display. It’s a new member of the Honor X series. The lightweight Honor X8a is an extremely compact smartphone that fits perfectly in your hands,” announced Joepy Libo-on, brand marketing manager for Honor Philippines.

According to official information gleaned from Honor’s website, the X8a device has four key highlights: its slim form factor with modern aesthetics, a high-resolution rear camera system backed by the performance of MediaTek’s Helio G88 processor, an edgeless display, and a large but non-expandable 128GB storage.

“Compared to other devices in the same price range, it is undeniably thinner and it helps users to tackle everyday tasks with ease on-the-go. It’s easier to hold and slides easily into your pocket and bag. It’s also designed with style in mind because the Honor X8a is available in three stunning colors: the Cyan Blue, the Titanium Silver, and the sleek and premium Midnight Black,” she continued.

Unlike conventional color treatments used in entry-level smartphones, the Honor X8a draws the attention of its users to its striking colors that are enhanced by the sand crystal frosting process, adding texture to the frame and gives off the illusion of glittering light.

The Honor X8a also features an all polycarbonate frame and back material, dual sim support, 90Hz screen refresh rate, the brand’s own Magic UI 6.1 built on top of Android 12, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and three cameras on its rear led by a 100MP main sensor.

“The Honor X8a is perfect for city or even rural photography and videography. Every shot is truly a masterpiece because it’s supported by the 100-megapixel triple camera system – the highest megapixel count ever achieved on the X-series,” Libo-on added.

According to Counterpoint Research data, Honor has achieved a 4.6% worldwide market share versus Samsung (21.2%) and Apple (18.3%). Meanwhile, the brand rose to 18.1% in market share for China alone, 6.4% higher than 2021 figures.

Since its recent comeback to the local PH market, Honor has released seven X-series smartphones – including the new Honor X8a, two flagship smartphones, two premium laptops, and a tablet. Pre-orders made until March 24 for the Honor X8a will also entitle customers to free Honor earbuds valued at P1,590.