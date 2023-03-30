Asia-Pacific tablet market grew slightly in 2022, says IDC

The tablet market in Asia-Pacific (including Japan and China) region posted a 1.5% year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2022, reaching 57.8 million units, according to research firm IDC.

Tablet shipments are expected to decline by 11.5% in 2023 as demand slowed after the pandemic. Consumer shipments grew by 4.5% in 2022, totaling 45.4 million units.

“China was the major growth contributor in Asia-Pacific. The country was still going through different levels of Covid-19 lockdowns and control policies in most of 2022, which stimulated demand for online learning and home entertainment. Consumer demand softened in the rest of the region, as spending shifted away from devices to other categories,” said Jennifer Kwan, senior market analyst for client devices research at IDC Asia-Pacific.

The commercial market declined by 8.2% in 2022. Education was the only segment to grow in 2022, thanks to government initiatives and sizable education projects in India, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Shipments to the private sector declined as businesses remained cautious in IT spending.

In China, Covid-19 control measures negatively impacted commercial purchases, as the restrictions caused delays and cancellations of commercial projects in both private and public sectors.

The tablet market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to decline by 11.5% in 2023 to 51.1 million units, as the demand for tablets has remained weak after the pandemic.

The unfavorable macroeconomic environment will continue to negatively impact consumer spending on devices, and businesses are expected to continue their cautionary spending on devices into 2023.

The education sector is forecasted to shrink with fewer mega-volume projects in the pipeline.