PH companies share priorities in fostering workplace culture

Global authority on workplace culture ‘Great Place to Work’ has recently named the top Philippine-based companies for the 2023 iteration of its “Best Workplaces in the Philippines” award during a recognition gala at Hilton Manila, held in-person for the very first time in the country.

The research and consulting firm has a long history of helping organizations achieve high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures since it was founded in 1981 by business journalists Robert Levering and Milton Moskowitz – co-authors of “The 100 Best Companies to Work for in America” based on employee satisfaction surveys.

Great Place to Work Philippines Managing Partner Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig

“These are leaders who build great workplaces where all feel safe and where people can be themselves. There is leadership effectiveness, where values are not just clearly articulated but lived by and where trust anchors the organization’s culture. When these are all present, companies are then able to maximize their employees’ full potential and experience financial growth,” said Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig, managing partner at Great Place To Work Philippines.

The ‘Philippines Best Workplaces 2023’ list is sourced from annual workforce studies through the firm’s Trust Index survey and culture management platform Emprising – essentially representing over 450,000 employees across the Philippines.

While the small category (10-99 employees) assessment is based solely on employee responses to the Trust Index survey, the medium (100-999) and large (1000+) categories are also evaluated for their approach to their practices, policies, and programs on employee satisfaction.

In an exclusive interview with president and CEO Iriz Ann Montebon of Siegen HR Solutions – the winning company for the small category, she highlighted two core values that the company prioritizes above all others: integrity and authenticity.

“At Siegen Solutions, we believe that honesty and transparency are essential to building trust with our team members, job applicants, and clients. This value has been especially important during the pandemic, as we shifted to a work-from-home setup. Despite the challenges, we were able to trust in the commitment and dedication of our team members, and productivity went up by more than 200%,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Siegen Solutions has also partnered with the free online education website Unliversity to provide courses that help Filipinos increase their chances of landing employment opportunities in the business process outsourcing industry.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to caring for our job applicants and helping them succeed in their careers. Overall, integrity and authentic care are two values that have always been central to our company culture. By prioritizing these values, we have been able to build strong relationships with our team members, job applicants, and clients, and create a positive and inclusive work culture that is focused on making a difference in the lives of others,” she continued.

Through the years, Siegen Solutions differentiates itself from conventional recruitment practices by providing a seamless and frictionless experience for its applicants through its self-developed proprietary software that cuts application and hiring process times.

“For our clients, we offer fast endorsements through our innovative internal processes that are tailor-fit for each client’s needs. We believe in delivering results quickly and efficiently, and we strive to continuously improve our processes to ensure we meet our clients’ expectations. We understand that our success depends on the success of our clients, and we are committed to providing them with the best talent acquisition services possible,” Montebon concluded.

Logistics company DHL Express, the winner in the medium category, shared that its prioritizes respect and results in the workplace, as well as embracing diversity and inclusion. In talent acquisition practices, as is with workplace culture, DHL Express actively promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

“We all work to deliver results in a focused and disciplined way. Being accountable for our actions and decision, we never compromise on integrity and compliance. The values we share define the culture we cultivate at DHL to become a great workplace. This culture has a crucial role in our business’s continued success,” the company said in an exclusive statement.

Finally, in the large category, Synchrony local subsidiary Synchrony Global Services Philippines emerged as the victor, followed by Accenture, Inc. and PSG Global Solutions. Amid the global Synchrony footprint, the local team handles the parent company’s call center operations and select back-office support.

“We are proud of our team for relentlessly delivering for our customers, partners, and communities during these challenging times. This recognition is already an incredible accomplishment itself, this inspires us more to build on our culture and success as a great place to work,” Synchrony Global Services Philippines SVP Liwayway Langit said in a statement.

The ‘Philippines Best Workplaces 2023’ list is the first awarding ceremony done in-person, with the first three hosted virtually during the pandemic. Great Place to Work’s ultimate goal is to create a norm spanning across industries where employees are heard by their leaders and where leaders embrace change and innovation with trust as their currency.