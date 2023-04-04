Peugeot set to unveil latest e-vehicles in Manila auto show

Peugeot Philippines said it aims to “electrify” the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) with the unveiling of the PEUGEOT e-2008 on April 13.

The preview of the PEUGEOT e-2008 at the MIAS brings to fruition the Lion brand’s electrification plan of introducing new models and technologies to its range, with the target of having an electric version of every vehicle in 2023.



PEUGEOT will be the first Stellantis brand to launch the group’s new generation of electric vehicles, once again emphasizing its desire to give as many people as possible access to electrified mobility.

“The unveiling of the PEUGEOT e-2008 at the MIAS is intended to give our customers a glimpse into the electrification of the Peugeot line up. PEUGEOT has been pioneering electric vehicles since 1941, and the coming of the e-2008 to the Philippines culminates more than 80 years of expertise,” Maricar Parco, brand head of Peugeot, Astara Philippines, said.

PEUGEOT will also showcase its expanded model range that will be offered at special prices exclusive during the four-day auto show. To be displayed are the sporty and agile PEUGEOT 2008 SUV, the versatile and comfortable PEUGEOT 3008 SUV, the distinctive and elegant 7- seater PEUGEOT 5008 SUV, and the stately and ultra-spacious PEUGEOT Traveller Premium van. Test drives of the PEUGEOT 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs will also be offered at the MIAS.

“As with every model in our line-up, including other electric vehicles that we will launch in the future, each vehicle roars with its fierce design, imposing style, sheer driving pleasure and sophisticated technologies. Every PEUGEOT is a masterful work of art with the heart of a lion,” Parco said. Peugeot is managed in the Philippines by Astara, one of the biggest automotive distributors and mobility companies in the world. In 2022, Peugeot was hailed as the fastest-growing auto brand in the Philippines after posting 285% growth in retail sales year-over-year.



Since being under Astara, the brand has made significant progress in providing customers with European-grade premium vehicles that Peugeot is known the world over for. The brand is also focused on efforts to enhance the consistency and reliability of its after-sales services across all its dealerships, which will expand to 18 locations by year-end.