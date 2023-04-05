AMD unveils A620 chipset for Ryzen 7000 series

AMD announced its new A620 chipset, enabling users to harness the power of the Ryzen 7000 Series processor line-up with the features and performance of the AM5 platform, starting at $85.

If you need essential performance, an AMD A620 motherboard is your perfect starting point, the company said.

The AMD A620 chipset will be available beginning March 31 and will provide a streamlined, trusted platform with plenty of connectivity and bandwidth options, the company said.

AMD added that this includes options like DDR5 memory, AMD EXPO technology, one-click memory overclocking, and up to 32x PCIe 4.0 lanes to satisfy demanding home and office users.

If you need essential performance, an AMD A620 motherboard is your perfect starting point, the company said.

Fast DDR5 memory is supported with EXPO technology for memory overclocking, in an efficient low-power platform that really delivers. Several online reports, quoting AMD, said A620-based motherboards support factory-overclocked memory with EXPO profiles up to DDR5-6000. However, the A620 platforms do not support CPU-enabled PCIe Gen5 x4 and x16 interconnections and only feature PCIe Gen4 speeds, which lowers production costs.