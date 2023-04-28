Insurtech Gigacover appoints new PH country manager

Gigacover, a Singapore-based insurtech company, recently appointed Philip Camil Gomez as country manager who will oversee the company’s local business operations.

Gigacover PH country manager Philip Gomez

Gomez has close to two decades of business experience in multiple industries and has worked in companies such as Convergys, Conduent, and Tech Mahindra.

He is experienced in operations management, leadership development, marketing and sales, data analysis, quality assurance, and BPO vendor management.

He has experience as well in management consultancy for start-ups, BPOs and working with Fortune 500 companies.

“We are pleased to have Philip join our team. His experience across multiple functions and domains will be extremely helpful to Gigacover Philippines as we scale up.” said Amerson Lin, CEO and co-founder of Gigacover.

“I believe he will be able to drive our Philippines business operations to even greater heights.”

Gomez, for his part, said it is an exciting time to join the insurtech industry. ‘

“I am excited and happy to join a dynamic company such as Gigacover. Gigacover plans to expand its mission of inclusive and accessible insurance through increasing partnerships across the public and private sector,” he said.

According to a 2022 Fairwork Survey, only a few companies provide protection to its gig workers. The report also highlights that there are no companies that provide additional protection such as sick pay benefits to its contingent workers. Government officials have also pushed for legislation granting additional protection to informal workers.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), there are 1.5 million freelance workers in the Philippines.

To further its goal of increased coverage and protection, Gigacover has partnered with a Facebook community of Upwork freelancers which has over 800,000 members.

“We are delighted to partner with an insurance leader such as Gigacover.” said Rey Macrohon of Upwork Pilipinas-Freelancers.

“We are confident in Gigacover’s promise of providing full protection towards gig workers because we believe that they deserve just as much protection as any individual or group.”

“Our goal is to bring quality, accessible and affordable insurance to all sectors, especially the underserved.” added Gomez. “Being partners with a Facebook Community of Upwork freelancers allows us to expand coverage to our country’s hardworking freelance workers and their families.”

Gigacover was founded in 2017 in Singapore and offers a variety of insurance products. The insurtech company has 40 employees across its Singapore and Philippine offices.

Gigacover prides itself on building digital insurance programs for large emerging segments with unique protection needs. Through its products and technology, the insurtech company delivers tailored made products to the future of work, mobility, and tech sectors.