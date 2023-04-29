Infinix intros sub-P5000 smartphone for gamers

Infinix recently launched the Hot 30 series worldwide – which includes the Hot 30 and Hot 30i models, both undergoing significant upgrades to its processor, display, fast charging, and video features.

In partnership with Free Fire, one of the most downloaded mobile games globally, Infinix has also customized the series to provide an immersive gaming experience, enhancing both software and hardware dimensions.

The collaboration with Free Fire is the company’s way to take mobile gaming to new heights, providing a premium, flagship experience with advanced camera upgrades and the world’s first smartphone employing cutting-edge 180W Thunder.

Infinix’s 180W Thunder Charge technology is a new fast-charging technology that can power a 4500mAh battery to 50% in just 4 minutes while keeping the temperature under 43°C. Infinix has announced this technology in June 2022, and it has been released to the market with the new Infinix Zero Ultra 5G flagship smartphone.

The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire further enhances gaming entertainment through joint tuning and delivers a more engaging and competitive gaming experience to the younger audience. To promote the “Booyah Now” campaign, both parties will hold several activities, including a TikTok challenge that will encourage users to share their in-game highlights with the community.

The more premium Hot 30 boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz sampling rate, and 500 nit peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Hot 30i is equipped with a 6.6” screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Infinix Hot series product director Eric Zheng says that the company understands the needs of the younger generation and prioritizes the combination of product performance with in-depth game entertainment in its Hot series, which resonates with young consumers globally. This aligns well with Free Fire’s global pool of players.

“Together, they aim to establish deeper connections with young people worldwide through innovative products and creative co-branding activities, encouraging them to ‘play together’ and experience the joy of competition brought by the new Hot 30 series,” he added.

The Infinix Hot 30i also packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging, ensuring that the phone has power all day and can be charged faster. The device can still stay on for two more hours by activating the Power Marathon feature, even at 5% battery level.

These specs are ideal for gamers who often tune in to their favorite esports tournaments, like the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL), for hours on their phone. The Infinix HOT 30i retails for P4,299.