Team ECHO sweeps Blacklist to capture MPL Philippines Season 11 title

The MPL Philippines Season 11 Grand Finals has concluded with team ECHO edging out defending champions team Blacklist International via a thumping 4-0 sweep in a best-of-seven series.

Photo shows members of team ECHO, which won the MPL Philippines Season 11 championship

The Orcas will take home the lion’s share of the $150,000 prize pool, and a ticket to the upcoming “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023” happening in Phnom Penh from June 8 to June 10.

The MPL Philippines Season 11 Grand Finals welcomed over 5,000 offline spectators and onlookers who streamed outside the main hall through LED screens. The season garnered a peak-concurrent viewership of over 900,000 viewers, beating Season 10’s peak views at 800,000, according to analytics partner Esports Charts.

Both Blacklist International and ECHO will represent the Philippines to the MSC 2023, which for the first time, will welcome teams from three new regions from North America, Turkey, and MENA.

Early this year, ECHO and Blacklist International also represented the country in the recent M4 World Championship and snatched the titles of Champion and 1st runner-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya was awarded the Grand Finals most valuable player (MVP).



The Grand Finals night also saw the induction of Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap to the prestigious Hall of Legends.

Other awards were bestowed upon Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo as the Regular Season MVP, Kenneth Carl “Yue” Tadeo as the Rookie of the Season, Renmar “Reptar” Sta. Cruz as the Best English Caster, and Caisam Yvez “Wolf” Nopueto as the Best Filipino Caster.

Meanwhile, the league also awarded the following based on fan votes: