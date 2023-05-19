DOST sets P186M fund for S&T Fellows program

Taguig City – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) continues to accept applications for its S&T Fellows Program which aims to provide opportunities for Filipino researchers, scientists, and engineers (RSEs) to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country through their research and development (R&D) outputs.

The department said its S&T Fellows Program continues to hire Filipino researchers for year 2023.

The DOST said it recognizes that “human resources are at the heart of innovation and places great importance of hiring experts to be designated in its various agencies” and allocated a P186-million fund for the program.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for Filipino RSEs to contribute their expertise and knowledge to the development of our country. The S&T Fellows Program is a testament to our commitment to invest in the development of our human capital and to support innovative and impactful research initiatives,” Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said.

The S&T Fellows Program increases the R&D capacity of the department with the expertise and experience of Filipino experts in various fields. Currently, the program has engaged the services of 43 S&T Fellows in different DOST agencies and is looking at encouraging more science experts to join the program.



By providing a platform for innovative and collaborative research, the program aims to produce R&D outputs that will uplift the lives of Filipinos and provide innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Currently, one of the engaged Fellows, Dr. Varsolo Sunio, specializes in urban and regional planning and has conducted a research study on the impact of service contracts on the financial capacity of transport cooperatives in the Philippines to access financing for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). Another Fellow, Dr. Sarah Jimenez, specializes in mental health research and has worked together with different faith-based leaders on the role of spirituality and religiosity in the therapy and recovery of individuals with mental health conditions in the Philippines.

“Innovation is at the forefront of our mandate in DOST, and experts play a crucial role in leading innovative R&D projects and programs that enable us to push boundaries and address the most pressing challenges facing our country today,” Undersecretary for Research and Development Leah J. Buendia said.

The S&T Fellows Program offers a unique opportunity for Filipino RSEs to work on projects that have the potential to create significant impact in the country. Fellows are expected to lead R&D projects, as well as access state-of-the-art facilities and equipment within DOST. They will also have the chance to collaborate with local and international experts in their respective fields.

The S&T Fellows Program is open to all Filipino RSEs who have an MS and Ph.D. degree and at least three years of experience in R&D. For more information, you may visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DOST.STFellows or DOST website: https://tinyurl.com/NoticeofVacancy2ndCall2023 Interested applicants may submit their applications through email at [email protected].