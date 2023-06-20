Packetworx announces IoT conference in PH

Packetworx Inc., an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider in the Philippines, announced the Internet of Things Conference 2023 slated on June 26 to June 28.

The conference will be held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

With a vision to enable the IoT future for the Philippines, Packetworx is committed to fostering IoT adoption among individuals, enterprises, and the government, while also building a thriving IoT community in the country.

IoT has reshaped the way we conduct business, opening new avenues of innovation and transforming industries. Staying ahead in this rapidly evolving field is crucial, which is why the Internet of Things Conference 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone invested in IoT technologies.

It is expected to bring together industry leaders, professionals, students, NGOs, and public sector representatives to explore the vast potential of IoT in the Philippines.

June being the National ICT Month of the Philippines, this conference is positioned to wrap up the activities and celebration of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with discussions on Internet of Things.

Packetworx Inc. has long been recognized as the leader and enabler of IoT solutions in the country. By actively collaborating with local government units (LGUs), nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), schools, universities, and academic communities, Packetworx Inc. is empowering the next generation of innovators.



Through these partnerships, Packetworx equips them with the necessary tools and IoT kits to develop cutting-edge technologies, ensuring a sustainable and rapid adoption of IoT throughout the nation.

The Internet of Things Conference 2023 aims to spark meaningful conversations among thought leaders from various sectors, focusing on the adoption of IoT in enterprises and institutions, as well as the underlying technologies that drive its success. Experts from around the globe have been invited to share their knowledge and inspire participants, fostering an environment conducive to IoT competency and enabling the Philippines to excel in the face of modern-day challenges.

In addition to thought-provoking discussions, the conference will feature the exciting culmination of packetHACKS, a hackathon organized by Packetworx Inc. This event invites students, professionals, and enthusiasts to showcase their IoT solutions, addressing critical social and economic challenges faced by industries today.

With an expected attendance of over 3,000 IoT leaders, professionals, students, NGOs, and public sector representatives, the Internet of Things Conference 2023 serves as a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. By promoting the widespread adoption of IoT technology, Packetworx Inc. aims to establish a dynamic community that drives positive change through its application in every aspect of life. Join Packetworkx Inc. at the Internet of Things Conference 2023 and be part of the IoT revolution that is transforming the Philippines into an IoT-competent nation.