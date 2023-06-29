Pouch.ph intros low-cost money transfer from PH to US bank

Payment operator Pouch has introduced its latest app feature ‘Send Globally’ to facilitate instant and low-cost transfers from the Philippines to any bank account in the US.

The company said its customers, including expats in the Philippines, are now able to send Philippine peso to the US via Pouch’s Send Globally feature. The funds will be paid out as US dollars to the recipient’s US bank account.

“We strive to improve cross-border payments and make digital finance more inclusive for all. Enabling Send Globally for Pouch customers is a part of this. With Send Globally there is no need to go to a physical bank branch to send from the Philippines to US bank accounts. Pouch.ph is accessible to Filipinos from all backgrounds,” Ethan Rose, Pouch CEO, said.



Send Globally transactions take only 0 to 3 days instead of weeks, decreasing risk of payment delays due to intermediaries, and competitive rates.



Both local businesses and individual users can now use Send Globally to transfer a minimum of $1 up to a maximum of $1,000. Pouch said it plans to support transactions above the limit in the near future.



“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide seamless, affordable, and secure cross-border payment solutions to Filipinos. By leveraging the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and Send Globally, we can facilitate fast and cheap transactions, making our users send money with ease,” Rose said.



Pouch said it intends to continue to expand into more markets and leverage integrations with international partners to provide better payment services to communities across the globe.