Globe deploys VoNR in PH

Telecom company Globe reported that it has become the Philippines’ first telco to successfully deploy Voice over New Radio (VoNR), marking a significant step forward in voice communication technologies.

According to the company, this landmark achievement was showcased at the recent INNOVANIA-themed Technology and Innovations Day held at The Globe Tower recently.

5G and VoNR icons shown on the network service information on mobile phones used for the test call.

The event, spearheaded by the company’s Network Strategy and Service Planning team under the Network Technical Group, offered an engaging platform for Globe experts and vendor partners.

Together, they unveiled a dynamic array of cutting-edge technologies and trailblazing innovations that hold the promise of driving significant benefits for both the company and its customers. VoNR was one of the emerging solutions presented and showcased live at the event, the company said.

The breakthrough VoNR call was a collaboration between Globe’s dedicated technical experts, solutions architect, and trusted technology partner HPE Singapore using their 5G in a Box solution. It was initiated using a VoNR capable mobile device also provided by HPE.

VoNR is a pioneering voice solution built over a 5G standalone network that promises enhanced voice quality, rapid call setup, and seamless handovers. It elevates the standard of voice communication, providing crystal-clear audio with minimal distortion, optimized bandwidth usage, and seamless simultaneous voice and data transmission.

VoNR’s capabilities derive from its lower latency, which results in shorter call setup times and quicker call connections, enabling more concurrent voice calls within a given network.

“Globe’s successful deployment of VoNR technology is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to providing our customers with the best telecom experience possible,” Gerhard Tan, director and head of Technology Strategy and Innovation at Globe, said.

“VoNR is not just about improved voice quality and faster connections— it’s about the future of integrated communication. By harnessing the power of 5G, we’re opening up a world of possibilities for both our enterprise and individual customers and redefining what’s possible with voice services,” he added.

As 5G networks continue to expand globally, VoNR integration ensures that voice services keep pace with the latest network capabilities. It paves the way for significant new business opportunities, potentially creating a host of services that cater to evolving customer needs.Globe’s successful VoNR deployment is only the beginning. The company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and continuing to revolutionize communications in the Philippines.