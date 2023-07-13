Pinoy Math students capture haul silver, bronze medals in 64th IMO

The Philippines’ medal harvest in the international mathematical stage continues as six young Filipino students secured three silver and three bronze medals in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad held in Chiba, Japan on July 2 to 13.

IMO veteran and three-time medalist Raphael Dylan Dalida of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS)-Main Campus and IMO first-timer Jerome Austin Te of the Jubilee Christian Academy led the Philippines, snatching two silver medals after scoring 29 points each.

Filbert Ephraim Wu of the Victory Christian International School, who received an honorable mention last year, also secured a silver medal for the country this time after scoring 28 points.

After receiving an honorable mention last year, Rickson Caleb Tan of the MGC New Life Christian Academy scored 22 points this year and brought home a bronze medal alongside Mohammad Nur Casib of the PSHS-Central Mindanao Campus, who scored 19 points.

Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of the Saint Jude Catholic School, who is also a first timer like Te, snatched a bronze medal after finishing with a score of 18.

This year, a total of 618 contestants participated in the IMO and 54 gold medals, 90 silver medals, 170 bronze medals and 192 honorable mentions were awarded. After winning six medals in total, the Philippines ranked 26th out of 112 countries who joined the international mathematics competition.

To determine their rankings, the contestants answered a total of six questions in two days, solving three questions per day in four and a half hours.

Since joining the IMO in 1988, the country has won a total of four gold medals, 19 silver medals, 40 bronze medals and 30 honorable mentions.

“I am privileged to have this opportunity to support our students as they compete among other gifted students in the most difficult mathematics competition in the world. All six delegates brought home medals and proved that Filipinos’ brilliance in mathematics is a product of excellent coaching and leadership and untiring support from their parents,” said Josette T. Biyo, director of the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).

The Philippine team to the 64th IMO was headed by the MSP’s team leader Hazel Joy Shi with Kerish Villegas as deputy team leader and Russelle Guadalupe as trainer, together with Biyo and DOST-SEI supervising science research specialist Randolf S. Sasota.