First high-powered e-motorcycle assembly line in PH opens

Ayala-owned semicon firm Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) and California-based electric motorcycles manufacturer Zero Motorcycles inaugurated on Wednesday, July 19, the first high powered e-motorcycle manufacturing assembly line in the country at the Laguna Technopark facility of IMI.

The strategic manufacturing collaboration between the two companies seeks to help address the global demand for high-powered motorcycles, whose demand is expected to increase to about 16,000 bikes per year by 2025.

Showcased during the inauguration was the full electric motorcycle assembly, the battery assembly set-up (modules and electronics) as well as the first units that were assembled in the country.

“The partnership will further strengthen our firm commitment in carrying out the development of EV ecosystem in the Philippines while securing a greener future for the Filipinos,” asserted Tan.

“IMI is uniquely positioned to have both the competency of electronics manufacturing as well as e-bike assembly under one roof,” he added.

“For us, IMI is a perfect partner to expand our manufacturing in the region, a good place to build a global base,” said Paschel.

“This complements IMI’s manufacturing and supply of EV chargers, which are currently integrated and installed by Greenstrum in more than 50 sites across the country.

The signing of the memorandum of agreement between the two companies was witnessed by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last May in Washington DC.

The cooperation agreement has a projected amount of $65 million annually to support the Philippines’ development of its electric vehicle ecosystem.

IMI said it continues to strengthen its presence in the ecosystem through its partnership with Greenstrum while powering these charging systems and ensuring a sustainable and reliable operations.