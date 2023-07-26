Unregistered subscribers can reactivate SIMs within 5 days, telcos say

Mobile phone subscribers who missed the registration deadline on Tuesday, July 25, still have five days to reactivate their SIMs, local telcos said.

“If you still missed the SIM registration deadline, you have a final grace period to comply with the law,” Ayala-owned Globe said in a statement.

As stipulated in the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Registration Act, unregistered users still have five days — from July 26 to 30 — to catch up and save their SIM from permanent deactivation. Their incoming SMS is still left active so they could receive a one-time PIN for SIM registration.

“Globe recognizes the essential role of uninterrupted mobile and broadband services in our customers’ daily lives. So, as provided for in the law, SIM users get this last chance to register their SIMs after missing the initial and extended registration deadlines. Our team is committed to assisting our customers who need help. We strongly urge everyone to seize this opportunity to avoid any inconvenience,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group president and CEO.

But Globe, TM, and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi users who missed the deadline for SIM registration will already feel the impact of non-compliance, with their outgoing services and incoming calls deactivated, the company said.

To reactivate their SIMs and restore full mobile services, Globe users have to connect to a WiFi network and complete their SIM registration via Globe’s dedicated platform or through the GlobeOne app.

Globe Stores and EasyHubs are also open to assist walk-in customers who need assistance. Reactivation of full mobile services will happen within next 24 hours.

Globe said Failure to reactivate during the five-day grace period will lead to permanent SIM deactivation.

“As a consequence, all services, including incoming and outgoing text messages, calls, and mobile data connectivity will no longer be available. This may also impact access to active mobile applications, including banking, transport and other apps crucial for daily needs,” it said.

Starting July 31, all remaining load balances and promo registrations on unregistered SIMs will also be forfeited, said Globe.

“Those with deactivated SIMs who need mobile services will have to purchase new SIMs, which will then also have to be registered to activate,” it said.

Like Globe, Smart Communications said it has starting will be deactivating unregistered SIMs but is also giving its subscribers a five-day grace period to reactivate their SIMs.

Smart users can register at https://smart.com.ph/simreg or by visiting any Smart Store. They can also register via on-ground assistance booths.

Meanwhile, Sen. Grace Poe said authorities can now train their sights on running after scammers who continue to defraud the public using the SIM of mobile phones.

With the end of the SIM registration on July 25, Poe said there should be no room for fraudsters to carry out their schemes without being tracked and be made accountable.

“The end of SIM registration signals the beginning of intensified crackdown on mobile phone scammers,” said Poe, author and sponsor of the Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act.

“Hamon sa law enforcers na maipakita kung paano masasampulan ang mga lumalabag sa SIM Registration Law,” she added.

With the law, Poe pointed out that the Philippine National Police (PNP) and concerned enforcement agencies now have mechanisms and reliable data to monitor SIM-related crimes.

“Hindi na mangangapa sa dilim ang PNP kapag may nag-report ng text scam,” she said.

“Kaakibat nito, inaasahan natin ang mabilis na pagresponde sa mga sumbong para mapanatag naman ang ating mga kababayan,” she said.

The law seeks to end crimes using text scams by mandating SIM registration. It requires all telecommunications providers to submit a verified list of their authorized dealers and agents nationwide to the National Telecommunications Commission and an updated list of the same every quarter of each year.