Brother Philippines expands, opens new office in CDO

Printing and imaging solutions provider Brother Philippines announced the expansion of its local presence with the opening of its new Cagayan De Oro office.

The company said it has relocated its office and service center to a new and bigger location in Phil. First Building, J.R. Borja, Aguinaldo Street, Cagayan de Oro.

Since 2009, Brother Philippines has serve the needs of customers in Cagayan de Oro and nearby provinces through their office and service center. Now, with the growing demands and to better accommodate the increasing customer base, the Cagayan de Oro office has moved to a more spacious and strategically located facility.

The new office location is equipped to cater to all inquiries about Brother products and solutions, providing a welcoming environment for customers and business partners alike.

To celebrate the official opening of the new office, a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last July 07, 2023. The event was graced by representatives from Cagayan de Oro authorized dealers and authorized service centers, who expressed their excitement for the enhanced capabilities and convenience that the new location brings.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our new office in Cagayan de Oro, which is a testament to Brother Philippines’ unwavering dedication to putting our customers first” Glenn Hocson, president of Brother Philippines, said.

“This strategic move reinforces our commitment to being ‘at your side’ every step of the way, ensuring that we are readily available to provide the best support and solutions to our valued customers in the region. The enhanced facility enables us to serve our customers better and strengthens our mission to be the preferred partner for printing and imaging solutions in the Philippines.”

Brother Philippines now has nationwide presence through 8 offices and service centers, including the newly relocated Cagayan de Oro branch.