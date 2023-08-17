Multisys retains ISO certification, earns gov’t privacy seal

Software solutions delivery center Multisys Technologies Corporation said it has earned back-to-back certifications demonstrating its commitment in cybersecurity and data protection.

The company said it has retained its status as a certified compliant in Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013), reinforcing its position as one of the homegrown software companies in the Philippines to have achieved such feat in the renowned international standard.

The recent audit conducted by international certification body TÜV Rheinland in March formalized Multisys’ certification of global standards for its management system of information security.

The audit included reviews to determine whether Multisys’ ISMS policies and procedures are able to establish and maintain an effective system that meets the globally recognized framework in the security management of data assets, such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details, or information entrusted by third parties.

In addition to the ISO 27001:2013, Multisys has also secured its certificate of registration from the National Privacy Commission (NPC), emphasizing its compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012, its implementing rules and regulations, and all related issuances.

The NPC Certificate of Registration is awarded to companies in recognition of their excellence in achieving a higher level of accountability in data protection.

“We are immensely proud of our back-to-back ISO 27001:2013 and NPC certifications, which reflect the hard work that we’ve put into becoming a trusted partner in the software industry. These certifications not only exemplify our commitment to protecting our clients’ and partners’ valuable assets but also reiterate our dedication to upholding the highest international standards in our industry,” Victor Aliwalas, Multisys CEO, said.