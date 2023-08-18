Pinoy startup unveils AI-enabled animated series

Animation and gaming firm PUNX Studios has announced the launch of their funding campaign to bring their AI-enabled animated series, “333: The Rise of Heroes,” to life.



The full trailer of the animated series is currently going viral on TikTok with numerous call outs to Netflix and other studios to produce and support the film.

The seven-episode saga delves into the historical struggles of the Philippines during the Spanish colonization, presenting a compelling narrative that unearths untold stories of bravery, resilience, and the relentless fight for freedom.

Through the convergence of masterful animation and cutting-edge AI technology, this independent studio has unlocked the boundless potential of storytelling.

The series breathes fresh life into Philippines history, forging an immersive experience that bridges the gap between the past and the present, fostering a profound appreciation for the rich tapestry of the Philippines’ history, cultures, and iconic figures.

Embarking on this audacious endeavor, PUNX Studios has called upon global supporters to contribute to their Kickstarter campaign. By backing the campaign, supporters will not only become an integral part of this epic animated series but also contribute to a historic preservation of the past that resonates with audiences worldwide.