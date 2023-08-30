Tech firms to provide satellite connection to Comelec offices in Mindanao

Content connectivity solutions firm SES and satellite communications provider We Are IT (WIT) have signed a partnership to deliver connectivity services via the SES-9 satellite to 43 offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The companies said the partnership will see the two firms deliver secure connectivity to Comelec offices in Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines.

WIT is the largest very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite network service provider in the Philippines, with two decades of experience and expertise in delivering satellite-enabled connectivity to government entities, businesses and individuals in the country.



WIT will use SES-9 to meet the growing connectivity requirements for mission-critical government operations and digital services in remote regions of the country.

In May 2022, Pampanga-based ComClark Network and Technology Corporation announced that it has tapped SES to deliver content to over 2,000 remote schools across the country via high-speed satellite-based connectivity.

With more than 7,000 islands, terrestrial connectivity across the Philippines is both costly and challenging. However, satellite network connectivity is a cost-effective and reliable alternative to extending or complementing terrestrial communications, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.