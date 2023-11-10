Data services firm Lingaro Group marks 10th year in PH

Data service company Lingaro Group celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Philippines with CEO Sam Mantle visiting the country to outline the company’s plans with country head Eric Magdato.

During his visit, Mantle discussed how Lingaro has thrived despite recent challenges.

“2021 and 2022 were pivotal for us. We expanded globally and acquired over 20 new clients,” Mantle said. “We have always been driven by a strong sense of purpose — to deliver innovative and award-winning solutions to our global partners.”

Lingaro Philippines has been certified by the Great Place to Work initiative for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

“Proper client service begins internally. We prioritize the well-being of our employees, making it easier for us to embrace challenges and adapt to change,” said Magdato.

Looking ahead, Sam is optimistic about Lingaro’s global prospects. “We have several new initiatives and projects in the pipeline, including a focus on sustainability in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he revealed.

Magdato credits having the best combination of human resources and world-class offerings that made their 10th year of operations in the country possible.

Leveraging the full potential of data has become Lingaro’s business differentiator. Its clients span industry-leading companies across the consumer goods, manufacturing, retail, luxury, and life sciences sectors.

The company’s capabilities and services allow these consumer-focused companies to optimize their performance in this data-driven world.