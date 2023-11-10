M Lhuillier now offers cash-in, cash-out services to GCash users

Financial services company M Lhuillier has teamed up with GCash to provide seamless cash-in and cash-out services at over 3,000 M Lhuillier branches nationwide.
What’s even better is that the cash-in service fee is waived for the first P8,000 cash in within a month. This allows users to experience a fee-free transaction for their initial deposit within the specified amount.
For amounts beyond the set limit, a nominal 2% charge will be automatically deducted from the user’s transaction.
For users who need to cash out from their accounts, M Lhuillier branches offer a convenient cash-out service. With its wide locations, finding a nearby M Lhuillier branch is now easier than ever.
When making a cash-0ut transaction, users should take note that a service fee of 2% will be automatically deducted from their account. This fee ensures a reliable and secure cash withdrawal process while still maintaining a reasonable charge for the service provided.
Here’s your guide on how to cash-in and cash-out at M Lhuillier:
Cash In
- Fill out the MLKP Sendout Form.
- Provide your registered mobile number and desired cash in amount.
- The teller will process your transaction and confirm the successful cash in.
- Wait for the SMS notification that the cash in was successful before leaving.
Cash out
- Fill out the MLKP Sendout Form.
- Provide your registered mobile number and desired cash out amount.
- Present a valid ID.
- Wait for a text confirmation. Reply with the OTP (regular load needed for prepaid accounts) to confirm the transaction
- Receive the cash from the teller after confirmation.