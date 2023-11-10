M Lhuillier now offers cash-in, cash-out services to GCash users

Financial services company M Lhuillier has teamed up with GCash to provide seamless cash-in and cash-out services at over 3,000 M Lhuillier branches nationwide.

What’s even better is that the cash-in service fee is waived for the first P8,000 cash in within a month. This allows users to experience a fee-free transaction for their initial deposit within the specified amount.

For amounts beyond the set limit, a nominal 2% charge will be automatically deducted from the user’s transaction.

For users who need to cash out from their accounts, M Lhuillier branches offer a convenient cash-out service. With its wide locations, finding a nearby M Lhuillier branch is now easier than ever.

When making a cash-0ut transaction, users should take note that a service fee of 2% will be automatically deducted from their account. This fee ensures a reliable and secure cash withdrawal process while still maintaining a reasonable charge for the service provided.

Here’s your guide on how to cash-in and cash-out at M Lhuillier:

Cash In

Fill out the MLKP Sendout Form. Provide your registered mobile number and desired cash in amount. The teller will process your transaction and confirm the successful cash in. Wait for the SMS notification that the cash in was successful before leaving.

Cash out